BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Normandy Beach section of Brick Township saw flooding on Monday due to heavy rainfall from Sunday that lasted into Monday afternoon.

The Brick Township Police Department has warned residents to consider avoiding any unnecessary travel on the roads, and if you must go out, practice caution and allow for extra travel time.

The department sent out a warning on their Facebook page on Sunday night that heavy rain was expected and if you live in an area prone to flooding, to park your vehicle on higher ground.

Locations for parking a vehicle on higher ground, according to the department, are: Angela Hibbard Park, Edmund Hibbard Park, Windward Beach Park, Midstreams School and the overflow parking lot in the middle of Route 35 across from Brick Beach III.

