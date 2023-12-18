MANASQUAN — Manasquan Police Chief Nicholas Tumminelli will be retiring Dec. 31, with current Captain Gregory Restivo set to replace him as acting chief after being sworn in during Monday night’s council meeting.

Chief Tumminelli became chief of the department on May 1, 2023. He had been serving as acting chief since the beginning of the year, following the retirement of Chief Michael Bauer.

Previously, Chief Tumminelli was the department’s captain, a position he attained on June 4, 2019. Before that, he held the positions of detective/lieutenant, sergeant, detective and patrol officer.

In addition to current Captain Restivo’s promotion, two other officers received promotions as well. Sergeant Nicholas Norcia was sworn in as acting captain, and Patrol Officer Ryan Quigley was sworn in as sergeant.

The borough council confirmed these changes, which will become effective Jan. 1 of 2024, during its Dec. 18 council meeting.

In their new positions next year, the three promoted officers will receive the following pensionable annual salaries: Chief Restivo, $187,547.24; Captain Norcia, $149,141.00 and Sgt. Quigley, $130,265.00.

Later in the meeting, members of the council congratulated Chief Tumminelli on his retirement and thanked him for his service.

“Thank you for being first class from the word go to the word end,” said Council member Bruce Bresnahan.

