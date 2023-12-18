Claire M. (Duffy) Codey, 79, of Spring Lake Heights (formerly of Vailsburg; Montclair; Glen Ridge; Spring Lake; and Kiawah Island, SC) passed away after a long illness on December 11, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Claire grew up in Montclair, NJ. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School (’62) and Seton