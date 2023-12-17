BELMAR — Due to Sunday night’s inclement weather forecast, the final holiday performance of The Christmas Light Show has been postponed and rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m., according to event organizers.

The Christmas Light Show, presented by nonprofit Raising4 Inc., is a fundraiser celebration at Pyanoe Plaza in Belmar that provides a holiday light show performance while raising money for this year’s chosen charity, Rally Cap Sports.

More information about the light show can be found on their website, thechristmaslightshow.com.

