MANASQUAN — Firefighters from Manasquan Hook and Ladder Company No. 1 will, once again, join forces with the “Big Man in Red” to help him make a few early deliveries on Christmas Eve. Deliveries are scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. as Santa makes his way through the town aboard a fire truck.

Registration is available for this year’s Christmas Eve Santa visits at your Manasquan home. Register at the fire company in person at 33 Abe Voorhees Dr. on Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This visit from Santa is limited to Manasquan residents only.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.