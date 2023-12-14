WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department has announced that it is investigating several reports of catalytic converter thefts that took place after an encounter with a suspicious vehicle during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to post issued online, the vehicle, “a dark colored sedan” was observed at 5 a.m. by Ptl. Christopher Roeck on Monmouth Boulevard. The patrolman attempted to stop the vehicle, causing it to take off at a high rate of speed. The post said that the pursuit of the vehicle was terminated, due to guidelines issued by the New Jersey Attorney General’s office.

The post also states that other areas affected include Allaire Crossing, Spring Lake Garden Apartments, Arthur St. and Colfax Plaza. The department asks residents that have seen or heard–as well as having security system footage–to contact the detective bureau at 732-449-4500 ext. 1800.