SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Recreation Department will host its third annual Patriot Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., with the plunge beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Beacon Boulevard Beach, 2 Ocean Ave.

All proceeds will benefit the Coastal Habitat for Humanity LIFT [Local Initiative for Troops].

Participant registration is now open, along with donations, sponsorship openings and additional information available on patriotpolarplunge.com. The attendance fee is $50 per person as of now, but there will be a price increase of $5 after Sunday, Dec. 31.

Immediately following the plunge, everyone is invited for an after-party breakfast buffet at Rod’s Tavern, at 507 Washington Blvd. All participants signed up before Jan. 25 will receive a hoodie. Wristbands and hoodies will be distributed the day of the event.

