SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Borough of Spring Lake Heights held a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Municipal Building, 555 Brighton Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Guests were welcomed by the Spring Lake Heights School band [grades four to eight] which played a Christmas medley. Hot chocolate and candy canes were available. Many guests dressed in festive, holiday attire.

Joanna Gambino, the band director said, “We love playing at the tree lighting each year. It gets us in the holiday spirit and helps us practice for our concert that comes up in January. We are thrilled to be here.”

The band opened with “Old Saint Nick” while Mayor Christopher Campion began the countdown for the tree lighting. After the tree was illuminated, the mayor mentioned someone was missing, asking the crowd to “warm things up for Santa,” the surprise guest. Santa Claus rode in on a fire truck as the band played “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

