BRADLEY BEACH — Mayor Larry Fox is planning to file a continuation in his ongoing lawsuit against the Bradley Beach Borough Council in response to the council’s decision to eliminate the authority of the mayor to make temporary appointments.

In a longstanding battle between the mayor and council, the pending suit is a continuation of the lawsuit from August of this year.

The division among officials stems from the mayor’s executive decision to hire Meredith DeMarco as acting borough administrator, after the council voted against Ms. DeMarco’s permanent appointment 3-1 on Sept. 13.

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the borough council repealed the mayor’s temporary appointment power by adopting the highly anticipated and thoroughly debated ordinance 2023-16. The adopted ordinance amended Chapter 5, “Administration of Government,” article 14 section J, of the borough’s revised general ordinances, stripping the mayor of the aforementioned appointment power.

The measure was approved, 4-1, with Mayor Fox casting the lone negative vote.

“We are in dire need of a highly qualified and experienced individuals that we can all agree upon,” said Council President Jane DeNoble. “As elected officials it is our job to work together and achieve the best we can for the residents of Bradley Beach.”

The ordinance the council voted to repeal gave the mayor authority to temporarily fill a vacancy that exists in any public office, with the advice and consent of the council. Additionally, the ordinance stated that any appointment made shall terminate no later than 90 days after the date of appointment.

The council favored the adopted ordinance, arguing that Mayor Fox had found a loophole to continue to reappoint Ms. DeMarco as acting borough administrator, even after the 90-day period.

Ms. DeMarco currently holds the position of acting borough administrator until Dec. 28, 90 days after the original date of appointment.

Since 2020, there have been five different acting borough administrators in the Borough of Bradley Beach, including Ms. DeMarco.

Mayor Fox had successfully sued the council over his authority to initiate permanent appointments, which would then be subject to the council’s approval.

As a result of the repeal ordinance, Mayor Fox is planning to file a suit before the 20-day challenge period to question the validity of the ordinance in a state Superior Court, reopening a previous lawsuit he filed against the council on similar grounds.

“Mayor Fox is a strong mayor but he is also a member of the council,” said Ms. DeNoble. “He needs to work with us together so we can serve the residents, our bosses, of Bradley Beach.”

Ms. DeNoble expressed her disappointment in the potential continuation of a lawsuit. She said that any further legal action will only prolong other important issues the council faces.

Mayor Fox said that an ordinance cannot rewrite the longstanding form of government Bradley Beach adopted in 1993, and that in order to do so, a referendum would be needed.

“I will uphold my oath and defend the form of government that the residents of Bradley Beach voted on in 1993,” said Mayor Fox. “I had hoped the council would heed the warning of Judge English and not continue to ‘blur the line and abuse discretion.’”

In an Aug. 16 ruling, state Superior Court Judge Richard W. English in Freehold ruled that the borough council exceeded its authority in its attempt to appoint several public positions without the recommendation of the mayor. Since the case was never officially closed, Mayor Fox has decided to move forward with the continuation of the lawsuit against the council.

