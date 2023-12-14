BRIELLE — The Brielle Board of Education Board President Madaly Jones formally welcomed new member Liam Starkey at the Dec. 13 meeting, in what will be her final board meeting.

Ms. Jones has served the Board of Education [BOE] since 2011 and is retiring at the end of 2023. Members of both the board and the public sang her praises for her endless commitment and hard work to the Brielle BOE throughout her tenure.

Mr. Starkey is scheduled to be sworn in to the seat at the borough reorganization meeting in January. He is currently a senior Manasquan High School and, at 18, will be the youngest person to ever sit on the Brielle school district’s governing body.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not on the Nov. 7 ballot but received the highest total of write-in votes, 111, while incumbents Tedd Vitale and Sean Wohltman won re-election without opposition.

“We have a newly assigned board member; his name is Liam Starkey,” BOE President Jones said Wednesday. Addressing Mr. Starkey, she said. “Welcome to the Brielle Board of Education and I wish you a lot a lot of luck. It’s a lot of work but I’m sure you’re going to be just fine.”

Addressing fellow board members, Mr. Starkey said, “I feel like I have a lot to learn from all of you. It’s great to be here and thank you for having me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

[move_cs]

[move_brielle]

[sub_CG]