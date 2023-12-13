BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library held its first-ever holiday magic show for local children on Dec. 12.

Members of the nice list longing for the arrival of Santa’s sleigh gathered in the children’s library to both enjoy and participate in the delightful Christmas show.

The show, made up of several interactive games and other mystical tricks, was led by magician Steve Woyce. The magician used some of Santa’s reliable friends and Christmas icons like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer and the Grinch to mesmerize the room of animated believers. Mr. Woyce, who is not a licensed medical professional, even cured Rudolph’s cold, turning his sickly purple nose back to its trademark red before the end of the show.

“I always say the library is the most magical place in the world,” said Mr. Woyce. “The reason it’s so magical is because it’s filled with so many different kinds of books.”

As the show transpired, the room was glowing with holiday spirit and was never short of volunteers for Mr. Woyce’s inclusive entertainment.

Children participated in tricks and activities including building a snowman, decorating Santa’s house, creating a magic candy store and several other elements of entertainment to make up a fantastic Christmas magic show.

Mr. Woyce has been operating under Full Effect Productions as an entertainer and magician since 2001. He provides entertaining and educational programs for private events, schools, libraries and other establishments from New Jersey to Delaware.

The Brielle Public Library hosts activities throughout the week, an official list can be found on the website calendar.

Notable upcoming events include Engineer a Snowman on Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m., registration is required.

