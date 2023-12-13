AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Historical Society and Avon Public Library held their third annual costume jewelry sale last Thursday, Dec. 7 with all $1,660 proceeds going directly to supporting their missions.

Avon Historical Society members and Friends of the Library staffed tables that were filled with donated items such as costume necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pins, purses and wallets. The event, at the Avon Marina building–located at 2 Main Street–went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hand-painted and handcrafted Christmas items like greeting cards and ornaments were created by library assistant and artist, Mary Kinsley, along with homemade luminaries courtesy of the Avon Garden Club members.

