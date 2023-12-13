AVON-BY-THE-SEA — After 20 years of serving the Avon-By-The-Sea community on the board as mayor and commissioner, Robert Mahon was celebrated during his final Monday night meeting before retirement. The commissioner was surrounded by fellow local and state government officials, family members, friends and community members on Dec. 11 in the Avon Marina Building.

Mr. Mahon has served the Avon community in multiple capacities for over 40 years since relocating to Avon-By-The-Sea in 1967. He had worked as superintendent of schools in Ocean Township from 1974 to 1995.

He served over four decades on the Avon Planning Board and 20 years on the Avon Board of Commissioners. Prior to his time as commissioner, he served as mayor, on the recreation commission, the Boardwalk Restoration Committee in 1993 and various other borough boards.

