SPRING LAKE — Amelia’s by the Sea, a restaurant located inside Spring Lake’s Grand Victorian Hotel, hosted an honored guest from the North Pole on Saturday morning, inviting youngsters from the area to a special breakfast meeting with St. Nicholas.

Santa Claus was not alone in his visit though; Mrs. Claus was able to make an appearance as Amelia’s on Saturday. They told The Coast Star that to cut through the thick fog over the Atlantic on Saturday, they enlisted the help of a certain red-nosed reindeer before his annual Christmas Eve shift.

“Well, Rudolph gets paid the big carrots,” said Santa, “so he was happy to help us out with the fog this morning.”

Breakfast Saturday morning included a buffet replete with scrambled eggs, bacon, French toast and pancakes with butter and syrup, accompanied with several types of juices, coffee and a holiday “Snowball Mimosa.” As guests dined in a veritable winter wonderland setting, kids and their families were invited to take pictures with the merry toymaker and talk about this year’s Christmas wishes.



Santa and Mrs. Claus were relegated to a specially holiday-themed room where they each sat atop their own throne. They also brought a friend, Twindle the Elf, to help usher the kids in and out of the room. She said that she was honored to tag along and to see the children enjoy their holiday.

Prizes for the raffle ranged $25 to $200. These included gifts for kids, adults and entire families alike, such as a full set of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ books, a faux-fur poncho, an Amazon Fire tablet and a plethora of gift certificate gift basket options. All proceeds from the breakfast went to Common Ground Grief Center in Manasquan.

