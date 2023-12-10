BRADLEY BEACH — On the third night of Hanukkah, Congregation Agudath Achim held their third annual menorah ice carving and lighting live in Bradley Beach.

Residents of Bradley Beach and surrounding areas gathered in a beautifully decorated Riley Park to witness the live ice carving at 6:00 pm. Conditions couldn’t have been better for the over one hundred attendees who gathered together to celebrate the holiday.

The celebration began with a short and sincere Hanukkah message from Rabbi Maury Kelman, which then kicked off the ice carving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We came back two years ago from Israel to build a year round community” Rabbi Kelman said “Lets do something thats cool, literally cool, that can bring people out here.”

Rabbi Kehlman invited Mayor Larry Fox to assist in the lighting of the menorah, and led the gathering in song lighting four candles on the completed ice sculpture, while members of the congregation and public joined in a celebratory hymn.

The Congregation provided donuts and traditional latkes along with a Hanukkah arts and crafts station. Children were able to decorate their own goodie bags throughout the gathering, and even take home their own menorahs. Traditional Hanukkah music added to the already cheerful atmosphere at Riley Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday event was co-sponsored by Chabad of the Shore, an organization dedicated to the strengthening of the Jewish faith. Jimmy Chiappa, ice sculpture specialist, from Jimmy’s Artistic Creation in East Rutherford both provided the ice and completed the carving in from of a crowd of over a hundred attendees.

[mode_cs]

[mode_bradley]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.