MANASQUAN — With festive lighting and decorations, Manasquan’s annual Candy Cane Hunt returned triumphantly, spanning much of Main Street as well as parts of its offshoots.

The children’s challenge followed the annual tree lighting at Squan Plaza, which drew a crowd taking up most of Abe Voorhees Drive. Having lined up in one of four different lines to receive a candy cane, participants took to Main Street to examine the many businesses involved. If they found a number matching their candy cane in the window, they could speak to that business’ workers to receive a prize.

Much of the downtown, from South Street to the tracks, was blocked to traffic to create a safe environment for the celebration. Thus, instead of cars taking up the road, it was families taking part in the hunt, other residents enjoying the festive spirit of the evening and, at one point, dancers putting on a performance.

