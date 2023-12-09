WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall police apprehended two individuals in connection with two motor vehicle burglaries on Friday night, the department announced.

A post on the department’s Facebook page reported that officers had responded to separate reports of suspicious activity on Pine Road, which is in the southern end of the township, and Wawa on Route 34 on the northern section.

The post states that the stolen vehicle, a 2015 white Lexus 250, was parked in front of the store unlocked with the engine running and the owner inside the Wawa with a key fob. “When he exited the store, he observed that his vehicle was gone. “

The department said it reviewed surveillance, which showed a white sedan pull up behind the victim’s vehicle. One subject, wearing a tan/yellow hoodie and dark pants, “exited the sedan and got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle before driving off.” The post also says that while on scene, officers found a backpack belonging to a resident on Pine Road.

The sedan was equipped with GPS tracking and was found driving in Newark. Wall police said Newark police were contacted, and located the vehicle. One of the individuals apprehended was a 29-year-old male from Newark who was found to be in possession of a handgun. His name was not shared in the post. The other apprehended was a juvenile.

Police also shared that prior to recovering the vehicle, four subjects committed an armed carjacking using the stolen vehicle.

There is currently an ongoing investigation with Newark police to locate the remaining individuals, the post says.

“If you see anything suspicious contact the police immediately,” read the post. “Do not make contact. Lock your doors, do not leave your cars running unattended and be aware of your surroundings.”

The incident happened after several occurrences of motor vehicle and residential burglaries in the township dating back to October.