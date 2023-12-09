FREEHOLD — A Brick Township woman has been charged with the theft of nearly $100,000 from a company for which she served as human resources, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Saturday.

In a press release, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO] said that Dina M. Mulleano, 49, of Brick Township, was charged with second-degree theft by deception for the alleged taking of some $95,000 in payroll deposits.

“An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau was initiated earlier this year,” the prosecutor said, “following receipt of information that Mulleano had been creating false payroll direct deposits while working in her capacity as the human resources manager of the victim company.”

The MCPO further said that over the course of 16 months, Ms. Mulleano was discovered to have wired money, totaling roughly $95,000, to her personal bank account while falsely crediting other employees with the payments.

“A review of bank and payroll records revealed that from June 2021 to October 2022, Ms. Mulleano made approximately 70 such transfers from the payroll system to her bank account, while fraudulently crediting the pay to more than two dozen different employees,” the prosecutor’s office said. “In all, the theft amounted to more than $95,000.”

According to Ms. Mulleano’s LinkedIn, she is presently an independent human resources consultant and has been in that position for six years, nine months. The victim company was not named by the MCPO press release.

“A first appearance [in court] has been tentatively scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024,” said the prosecutor.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer of the MCPO’s Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau.

