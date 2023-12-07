BAY HEAD — This weekend, the holiday season will be in full force around Bay Head, as the first ever Winter Wonderland event will begin on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Residents can stop by the event, at the center of the town on Bridge Avenue, between 2 to 4 p.m. to partake in the variety of Christmas- and holiday-themed activities and vendors.

Featured at this event will be: a hot cocoa shack by Backyard Brews courtesy of Crest Pointe, which will be serving gourmet hot chocolate, ornament making at the Gratitude Tree, Christmas carols, holiday shell art installation and hot fresh holiday popcorn and cookies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bay Head Elementary School will display Christmas trees for its annual Christmas tree sale, and a Gnome Hunt will continue throughout Bay Head. This scavenger hunt, which began on Dec. 1, features Christmas gnomes scattered throughout participating businesses in Bay Head. Once a resident has found all the gnomes, they can bring their card to Manasquan Bank, where they will be entered to win Bay Head Bucks, a form of fake currency that can be used at any participating business in Bay Head.

The event will also include the Mayor’s Walk, which is a part of the Mayors Wellness Campaign. This walk will begin a little after 2 p.m., according to Meryl Clement, co-chair of the Mayors Wellness Campaign.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.