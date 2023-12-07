WALL TOWNSHIP — A Wall Township woman was struck and killed while waiting for a ride outside of her Brighton Avenue home, police said in a press release.

The department said that at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Georgina M. Stelman, 40, was in the street awaiting a ride from a friend when she was hit by a 2012 Honda Pilot operated by a 64-year-old woman of Oakhurst, who was traveling eastbound.

The press release states that Ms. Stelman was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by Wall Township Emergency Medical Services “where she was pronounced deceased approximately three hours later.”

Capt. Chad Clark, the department’s public information officer, said the incident still being actively investigated by Sgt. Andrew Baldino and Ptl. Johan Moreno-Garcia. The department requests residents that may have witnessed the collision or have any information that would aid in the investigation to contact the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500.

