TOMS RIVER — Ashley Watkins of Eatontown has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison in a vehicular homicide case that resulted in the death of Brick resident Nancy Penrod, 78, of Brick Township on May 9, 2021.

Ms. Watkins, 32, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan in Toms River. She had pleaded guilty before Judge Ryan on Oct. 5.

The sentence, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act [NERA], meaning that Ms. Watkins will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she may be considered for parole eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Dec. 1, Ms. Watkins also entered a plea of guilty to the motor vehicle offense of driving while intoxicated; as a consequence, Judge Ryan suspended Ms. Watkins’ driving privileges for a term of seven months.

According to authorities, officers of the Brick Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Greenwood Loop at approximately 9:45 a.m. on May 9, 2021, following the report of a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.