BAY HEAD — The mayor and council Monday updated the borough’s previously adopted ordinance regulating e-bikes and low-speed electric vehicles that can be used and operated in Bay Head.

The council had adopted an ordinance regulating e-bikes in May. However, after neighboring municipalities, such as Point Pleasant, adopted their versions of the ordinance, the Bay Head mayor and council decided to take aspects of those other ordinances to improve their own, according to Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert.

The new version, introduced by the council at the Nov. 6 meeting, outlines specific new rules any operators of e-bikes must adhere to.

Operators will be required to obey all traffic laws and to ride as near to the side of the roadway as possible, not in the middle of the road. Lights and reflectors are required and those lights must be visible from at least 500 feet away. Helmets must be worn by all persons under the age of 17. No persons 14 years of age or older are allowed to operate an e-bike upon any borough sidewalks, nor in any prohibited locations. Some of these prohibited locations include the walking paths around parks in the borough.

