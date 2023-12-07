LAVALLETTE — Hundreds of merrymakers — kids and adults — convened on a foggy Saturday night to light up their town and show their cheer with the borough’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

After being postponed a day due to inclement weather, the tree lighting went off without a hitch on Saturday evening. Caroling the night away with the borough’s little ones was Council President — and long-time music teacher — Anita Zalom. She played Christmas tunes on her electronic keyboard throughout the evening, both encouraging the kids to carol alongside her and jingle their bells, which were distributed beforehand.



The Lavallette Business Association [LBA] provided free refreshments alongside the festivities — cookies and hot beverages for the chilly night. Additionally, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer made an appearance. According to LBA Vice President Aileen Gulino, Rudolph is himself a member of the association.

“We brought Rudolph with us; he’s a member of the business association,” said Ms. Gulino. “We’re doing refreshments for this event. It’s the whole association, in conjunction with the PBA [Lavallette Policemen’s Benevolent Association]…This is a town event, but we’re helping.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As guests snacked on Christmas treats and enjoyed the scenery, the seven o’ clock hour approached and attendees began a serene singing of “O, Christmas Tree,” which culminated in the huge tree’s lighting. The tree itself was not only decorated with colorful lights, but also trimmed with individually handcrafted ornaments courtesy of the students of Lavallette Elementary School.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.