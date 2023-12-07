BRADLEY BEACH— The Bradley Beach Borough Council voted Wednesday to eliminate the authority of the mayor to make temporary appointments.

The measure was approved, 4-1, with Mayor Larry Fox casting the lone negative vote.

The action was described by council members as a rebuke to Mayor Fox over his temporary appointment of Borough Administrator Meredith DeMarco, which they had opposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the vote, Councilman Al Gubitosi cited the temporary appointment of Ms. DeMarco and said, “When the mayor attempts to avoid the checks and balances that are built into our law, he has moved beyond strong, and is headed towards dictator.”

Mayor Fox did not immediately indicate what action he might take in response to the council’s move. He had successfully sued the council over his authority to initiate permanent appointments, which would then be subject to the council’s approval.

“I wish we could have worked through this in a more collaborative way,” the mayor said. “That does not look like it’s going to happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.