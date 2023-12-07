BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Police Benevolent Association [PBA] #230 is running a toy drive in conjunction with Toys For Tots through Dec. 11.

Donations and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the police station headquarters at 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

Other locations that have drop off boxes include First Baptist Church of Laurelton at 1824 Route 88, Brick PetSmart at 2 Brick Plaza and Affordable Automotive Service Center at 479 Brick Blvd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ptl. Victoria Finelli said, “The PBA thanks all of the local businesses that assists us with this event. It would not be possible without them.”

According to Ms. Finelli, the department currently has around 100 children on its list for gifts, with more coming in.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.