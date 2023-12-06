BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Jersey Shore Animal Center in Brick opened its doors Nov. 3 for visitors to bring their pets in and have them meet Santa Claus. The interior was decorated for the festivities, and many of the staff and volunteers dressed as elves.

Once inside, the pets could have their pictures taken with the fabled toymaker. In the past, said Executive Director Laurie Fasinski, there would have been a photographer, but modern technology allows the owners to take pictures themselves.

Many of the pets who arrived for photos were alumni of the Animal Center, said Ms. Fasinski. Some of them recognized her and were very excited to greet her.

The event began at around 1 p.m. In the waiting room, where pet-owners lined up with their animals for a turn meeting Santa, there was a table topped with baked goods for sale, much of which had been provided by volunteers.

