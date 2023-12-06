BAY HEAD — Families arrived at the Bay Head Fire Department in droves on Saturday morning, Nov. 2, for the borough’s Bagels with the Big Guy event, continuing the festivities of the Christmas Walk, which began the night prior.

The event was held in the garage of the Fire Department, which was decorated to look like Santa’s workshop. Much of the room was lined with tables covered by red or green table cloths, with a space for families to line up to meet Santa. In the back, volunteers served breakfast food. A side table was set up with arts and crafts for children to enjoy, manned by some volunteers as well.

Many of the families sat at the central tables, enjoying their food or partaking in the arts and crafts. Others lined up for a chance to speak with Santa, who sat with his helper, an elf named Elfie. They were positioned between two decorative trees, with a large backdrop behind them showing a scene from the workshop.

“So far so good,” said Santa. “We’re having a great time… lots of really good kids.”

