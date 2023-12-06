WALL TOWNSHIP — An Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Manasquan Elks Lodge, honoring three new Eagle Scouts from Boy Scouts of America [BSA] Troop 82, of Wall Township, a press release says.

Dylan Pinnella, Justin Pinnella and Nicholas Rossi, students from Wall High School [WHS], have earned the highest rank in scouting after years spent in their program.

Community organizations attended the ceremony to present awards; representatives from the Wall Police Department, Marine Corps League, U.S. Army, the BSA Monmouth Council, Wall Township Committee, Elks Lodge and Wall Public Schools.

Dylan completed his Eagle Scout project at the Old Wall Historic Society, according to the release. He said he aimed “to benefit the town.”

Dylan’s project involved restoring a grape arbor and reviving a 200-year-old grape vine, accompanied by replacing and painting steps for the schoolhouse building where the historic society is headquartered [1701 New Bedford Road]. Woodhaven Lumber–which has locations in Lakewood, Manahwakin, Point Pleasant and Shrewsbury–donated the wood.

