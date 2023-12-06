WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire Community Farm has named its community center after late groundbreaking doctor and donor Robert H. Harris, a press release states.

The Golden Dome Foundation, originally founded by Dr. Harris and his widow, Mary Ellen, has donated millions of dollars to charities and non-profit groups with special causes close to the doctor’s heart, Allaire Community Farm being one of them.

The farm, based in Wall Township, has received donations totaling more than $2 million from the foundation, the release said. The foundation wants to help the farm “accomplish its goal of becoming financially self-sustaining, help people with special needs, veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders, teens dealing with mental health issues and families coping with cancer.”

The 25-acre farm on Baileys Corner Road has rescued horses, goats, pigs, donkeys and other animals. The farm, in appreciation of the Golden Dome Foundation, is now preparing to cut the ribbon on the “Dr. Robert H. Harris Equestrian Center,” in the near future.

“Every time we stop by, there is always something new to see and experience,” Ms. Harris said. “JoAnn and Sean are very special people and I am so proud to see how our donations have positively impacted thousands of individuals each and every year.”

