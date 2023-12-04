POINT PLEASANT — Patrons of the Point Pleasant Boro Library were treated to a Dec. 2 performance of holiday songs by classically trained duo Dakota Reider and Elle River, known professionally as Dakota & Elle.

An audience of mostly adults as well as some children, numbering as high as 24 in total at one point, gathered in the library meeting room to hear the duo sing. At one end of the room, where Mr. Reider and Ms. River sang, they had speakers set up as well as some CDs for sale, a tip jar and a sign-up form for their newsletter.

Mr. Reider wore a black suit, Ms. River a red dress. With microphones matching their outfits, they performed 15 songs total; some solos, most together.

Colleen Ebarb, an audience member, called them “very talented.”

“They make magic happen,” said Pam Tortorello, another audience member. She had attended with Rob Armbrust, who said that they are fans of the duo and have seen them two times in the past.

