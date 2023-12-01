SEA GIRT — Sea Girt’s annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting has been postponed until Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at “The Green” located just north of the Sea Girt Library.

The festivities will lead off with the Holiday Market, featuring a number of local vendors selling handmade goods, at 5:30 p.m.

Sea Girt Elementary School Band will play at 5:45 p.m. followed with a performance by dancers from the East Coast Dance Company. The tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and a visit from Santa at 6:15 p.m. will close out the festivities.

Sweet treats, comfort food dinners and warm drinks will also be available throughout the evening.

