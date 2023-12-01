MANASQUAN —Due to the forecast of inclement weather, Manasquan’s annual Candy Cane Hunt and tree lighting events have been postponed to Friday, Dec. 8, organizers have announced.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Squan Plaza on Dec. 8, followed by the children’s Candy Cane Hunt. The two popular holiday events are presented annually by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s gotten to be big over the years,” said Ray Summers, manager at Manasquan Lighting and the chairperson for both the tree lighting and the candy cane hunt. “We have the whole town that helps out: the Chamber, the Manasquan Elks, the PBA [Police Benevolent Association Local No. 284], the MBIA [Manasquan Beach Improvement Association]. It’s a town event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “The fire department helps out. It’s a whole community night.”

The tree will be lighted by outgoing Mayor Edward Donovan for the final time.

After the tree lighting, the candy cane hunt will begin, open to children ages two to eight who are accompanied by an adult. There will be 1500 candy canes given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, said Mr. Summers. The canes will be given out in four separate lines, to allow the lines to move smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each candy cane is numbered. Upon receiving their cane, children should move toward Main Street, where the hunt will take place.

Participating businesses on Main, South and Broad Streets will have numbered paper candy canes in their store windows, explained Mr. Summers. When the children find the storefront paper candy cane that matches the number on their own candy cane, they can enter the store to receive their gift from the store workers.

Accompanying the candy cane hunt will be refreshments, courtesy of the Hook and Ladder Auxiliary, the Manasquan Woman’s Club, the Manasquan PBA and Sunnyside Manor of Wall Township. There will also be music and entertainment, including a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, said Mr. Summers.

The hunt is “one of the things Manasquan is known for,” Mr. Summers said. “The kids that got a candy cane are now bringing their kids. It’s a special night to start off the Christmas season.”

Main Street will be closed to all traffic until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 for safety purposes.

Simultaneous to the event, Mr. Summers said that the Chamber of Commerce is asking for “donations of non-perishable food items or a monetary donation” to benefit the Manasquan Food Pantry.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.