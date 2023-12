Willow Springs and Crest Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare Centers are hosting a free Holiday Samba Fitness event on Thursday, Dec. 7, 12 to 1 p.m. at Greenbriar 1’s Clubhouse.

Those intersted in attending are asked to RSVP by telephone or text to Beth at 732-503-3508.

Greenbriar 1 Clubhouse is located at 1 Darley Circle, Brick, NJ 08724.