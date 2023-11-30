BRICK TOWNSHIP — Santa Claus kicked off the holiday season in Brick by riding into the township, transported not by reindeer, but by train at the Wednesday night tree lighting.

Father Christmas did not leave the tree lighting until he was able to meet with every child there.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “I want to wish everyone a happy holiday season full of health, love and family members all around.”

Jolly Old Saint Nick and Mayor Crate joined together to countdown the lighting of the tree. Upon ending the count, the crowd of all ages erupted in applause.

The tree lighting kicks off the holiday season each year in Brick Township.

The tree lighting that took place at the municipal complex at 401 Chambers Bridge Road featured hot cocoa and cookies for visitors.

