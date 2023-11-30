BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor Lisa Crate presented a proclamation to the Brick Township Chamber of Commerce for Small Business Saturday, which took place this past Saturday.

Mayor Crate delivered the proclamation at the Nov. 21 council meeting and said, “Brick celebrates our local businesses and contributions they make to our local economy and community.”

Mayor Crate said that according to the United States Small Business Administration, there are 33.2 million small businesses in the United States. This represents 99.7 of the businesses with paid employees and are responsible for 62.7 of net new jobs created since 1995.

Danielle Kidney, executive director of the Brick Chamber of Commerce said, “We are very proud of our local businesses. There are so many small businesses in Brick that the tagline is building businesses brick by brick, so we know to support our local stores and community.”

According to the mayor, small businesses employ approximately 47 percent of the employees in the private sector of the United States and 72 percent of consumers understand the importance of supporting small businesses in their community on small business Saturday.

