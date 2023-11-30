POINT PLEASANT — The Knights of Columbus held a Flea Market & Craft Show at St. Martha Roman Catholic Church on Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market had items ranging from hand knitted hats and gloves, celtic inspired seashells and many other items.

The event also featured a food court that offered pork roll, egg and cheese, grilled cheese, hot dogs and a variety of drinks.

Tom Kozlowski, Grand Knight of the Knight of Columbus St. Martha Council said that the knights as well as St. Martha’s were excited to be able to hold this event.

Funds raised for the event go towards its scholarship, as well as feeding families for this upcoming holiday season.

