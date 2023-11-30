BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Puccio family of Brick Township was surprised with the gift of 12 months of mortgage payments from McLaughlin Financial Group of Wall Township, on Nov. 14.

Alyssa “Allie” Puccio had received a triple dose of bad health news, when she was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in June of this year, only to be hit with the news that she had two more conditions.

Those conditions were C&S disease and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that caused paralysis in her body and face.

McLaughlin Financial Group surprised the family with the 12 months of mortgage payments on Nov. 14.

According to McLaughlin Financial Group, Bill and Kristin McLaughlin have helped families in the past with housing payments and hope to ease the family’s mind for the next 12 months so they can focus on health and healing.

“To hear her happy like that today, with what you guys did for her…she needs that right now. She has been through some really hard times,” said Mr. Puccio.

Her husband, Dom Puccio, a detective with the Brick Police Department, has been on unpaid Family and Medical Leave Act since June to care for Ms. Puccio and their daughter, Olivia.

During the reveal, Mr. McLaughlin spoke to Ms. Puccio over the phone and said, “We wanted to let you know that the community is thinking of you, big time. We gave your husband a certificate to pay your mortgage for a year.”

