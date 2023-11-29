LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Tourism Commission hosted Small Business Saturday in conjunction with the annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 25 at borough hall.

Tourism commission liaison and Councilwoman Hawley Scull said, “Amy [Amy Boney] is a small business and she is a craft vendor and has her own business doing yarn work and blankets, so she is used to running this gambit.”

Ms. Boney said, “We usually do it [the tree lighting] in December but a lot of people weren’t available for it, so we bumped it up and it happened to be Small Business Saturday and went to the council and mainly Councilwoman Scull and asked if they think we could pull this off and she said let’s do it.”

Borough Clerk and secretary of the tourism commission, Ms. Boney said that all 13 vendors at the event were from Monmouth County.

The shopping portion of the event went from 3 to 8 p.m., while the tree lighting ceremony kicked off at 7 p.m.

