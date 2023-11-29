BRADLEY BEACH — The superintendent and the board of education met on Nov. 21 to approve the development of three new clubs exclusively for the third and fourth grades; the Sports and Physical Activity Club, the Arts and Crafts Club and the LEGO/STEM Club to start in December.

The development of the three new clubs was possible with the reallocation of funds from the Beyond the School Day grant funding, according to Michael Heidelberg, superintendent and principal of Bradley Beach Elementary School [BBES].

The superintendent previously explained that, “The initiation of clubs for our third and fourth graders has been an exciting development, sparked by a persuasive writing project last year. Our third-grade students, as part of their writers’ workshop on persuasive writing, crafted compelling essays advocating for the creation of clubs and activities tailored to their age group.”

The students requested the development of the three new clubs. “[The LEGO Club] was not an option but they wrote it in so much,” said Mr. Heidelberg.

