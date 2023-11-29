BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance [BBBCA] is hosting a Market & Music event in Riley Park on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event relates to the Holiday Giving Drive by offering residents another opportunity to donate gifts.

There will be close to 60 vendors for this year’s traditional market which will include jewelry, clothes, candles, crafts and memorabilia for sale to promote gifting for the holidays.

The event will allow those who attend to stroll through the holiday decor around the park while shopping with various vendors while listening to live music performances that have yet to be confirmed. Attendees can enjoy a bite to eat from the local Rocco’s Pizza on Main Street.

The BBBCA organizes two to three markets a year. The Market & Music is a community event that helps to bring the community together, according to Paula Gavin, president of the BBBCA.

The BBBCA was created as a non-profit that started operating in 2020. The organization has a combination of 225 members of residents, businesses and nonprofits that band together to form a hybrid of all three.

