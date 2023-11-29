BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dottie’s House, a nonprofit organization based in Brick which provides safe housing for women and children, will be holding a Holiday Cocktail Party Fundraiser in Bayville on Dec. 6.

The fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the B2 Bistro, 125 Bayview Ave., Bayville.

“Organizing fundraisers like this for Dottie’s House isn’t just important—it’s crucial. Our ability to fulfill our mission of offering secure housing for women and their children, empowering them to gain independence and break free from violence, heavily depends on community support, fundraisers, and grants,” Laura White, of Administration and Marketing of Dottie’s House said.

Tickets cost $50 each and include one drink ticket and light fare.

The event will feature a cash bar, a wine pull, gift basket raffles and a 50/50 Super Raffle drawing [tickets sold separately].

“Join us for an event that honors everyone’s hard work and sets the tone for a joyful holiday season. At our 50/50 super raffle, three lucky winners will grab cash prizes—perfect timing for the festive season. We’re looking forward to seeing all of you there,” said Ms. White.

