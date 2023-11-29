WALL TOWNSHIP — An ordinance to amend the township’s fire prevention code has been approved by the township committee, adding regulations pertaining to increased inspection fees, firepits and fire zone parking.

Chapter 113, titled “Fire Prevention” was approved unanimously at the committee’s Nov. 21 meeting.

Organizations prone to fire inspections, such as religious organizations, charities, nonprofit organizations and government agencies, will face fees for commercial building inspections in addition to life-hazard uses, according to the ordinance. Life-hazard uses are defined as “the use of a building or structure that may constitute a potential risk to human life, public welfare or firefighters,” according to the state’s fire and emergency resources guide.

Non-life hazard inspection fees in commercial buildings will increase with rates decided by square footage of the dwelling; $70 under 1,000 square feet; $95 for 1,001 to 2,000 square feet; $125 for 2,001 to 3,000 square feet; $160 for 3,001 to 5,000 square feet; $195 for 5,001 to 7,000 square feet and $285 for 7,001 to 10,000 square feet, respectively.

