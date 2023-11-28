The Rev. Paul Jeffrey Walther, 74, of Brielle, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on June 6, 1949 to the late Maj. Edmund P. Walther and Estelle ‘Caryl’ Dolan. A native of Wallkill, New York, Rev. Walther graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa in