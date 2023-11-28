MANASQUAN — School Superintendent Frank Kasyan has announced that his planned retirement is being postponed to June 30, 2024, from the previously announced date of Jan. 1, 2024.

“This decision has been made to provide the Board with ample time to conduct a comprehensive search for the next Superintendent,” Mr. Kasyan stated in a Nov. 22 letter to the school community. “We believe that this extended timeline will ensure a thoughtful and thorough selection process, allowing for a seamless transition in leadership. I am fully committed to working closely with the Board over the coming months to facilitate this process and to support a smooth transition for the benefit of our students, staff, and the entire Manasquan community.”

Mr. Kasyan also expressed his gratitude to the school community for its support during his tenure.

“Over the past ten years, it has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve as your Superintendent,” he stated. “I have witnessed firsthand the dedication and passion of our educators, the resilience and growth of our students, and the unwavering support of our parents and community members. Together, we have achieved milestones, celebrated successes, and navigated challenges, always with a shared commitment to the excellence and well-being of our students.”

