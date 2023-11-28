FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago has announced that several agencies are partnering to host an inaugural Monmouth County Free Expungement Clinic in Asbury Park on Nov. 30.

The Prosecutor’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, private attorneys, and representatives of other local agencies collaborating to organize and support the event with the goal of offering free legal advice for those who may be eligible to have their record expunged.

An expungement is the removal, sealing, impounding, or isolation of all records pertaining to an eligible individual that are kept on file within any court, detention or correctional facility, or law enforcement or criminal justice agency. A court-ordered expungement can remove information about an eligible individual’s arrest, all court proceedings related to their case, a criminal or juvenile conviction [or convictions], and the outcome of their case, including the sentence.

“Regardless of which side of the courtroom we appear on, there is no denying that the expungement process as it exists in New Jersey is an invaluable tool that is too seldom leveraged by individuals who managed to turn their lives around after finding themselves involved with the criminal justice system,” Mr. Santiago said. “We encourage anyone and everyone who may be interested in having their record expunged to attend this clinic and learn more about the process.”

The clinic is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at St. Stephen AME Zion Church, under the leadership of Reverend Quavon Newton and located at 1001 Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park. During that time, members of the local community will be free to walk in and meet with volunteer attorneys, with the overarching goal being to assist eligible individuals with the filing of expungement petitions the same day.

Partner organizations supporting the Free Expungement Clinic include the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, Community Affairs & Resource Center [CARC], Monmouth County Bar Association, Legal Aid Society of Monmouth County, South Jersey Legal Services, New Jersey Reentry Corporation, Asbury Park Housing Authority, Asbury Park Police Department, and the Greater Asbury Park Community Development Initiative [GAPCDI].