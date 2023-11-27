Anthony D. ‘Tony’ Nevolo, 90, formerly of Sea Girt, NJ, passed away on November 20, 2023, in Bridgewater, NJ.



Tony was born April 29, 1933, in Neptune, NJ, the youngest child of Nicola and Caroline (De Sarno) Nevolo and was raised in Bradley Beach. Tony graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1951 where he excelled