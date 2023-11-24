POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education headed off its Tuesday, Nov. 21 meeting with a public session in which the community was given several updates intended to help voters make a decision whether to approve or deny the board’s December referendum.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on the upcoming referendum on Tuesday, Dec. 12, which would fund changes to the schools totaling roughly $23.9 million. These funds would be funneled into an indoor athletic facility, a new courtyard, an improved playground and tennis courts along with smaller repairs to both G. Harold Antrim Elementary School and Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Community members were encouraged to visit the school website, where they can now find information about the investment and how it might affect individual taxpayers. One of these updates is a tax impact calculator, into which a taxpayer can enter their home’s assessed value to determine what their monthly tax impact from the referendum would look like if passed.

For example, using his own household’s financial information to demonstrate the widget, Board Business Administrator Brian Savage demonstrated that he would likely pay about $314 in annual taxes toward the referendum, explaining how other residents could calculate a cost as well.

Also unveiled on the website was a section featuring athletic perspectives from coaches in the district, who described the projected benefits of enhanced athletic facilities. Many leaders, such as girls’ soccer coach Adam Curtis, cited the advantages of shelter from the weather, better turf and the ability to keep up with other schools.

“The turf alone would benefit every team,” Mr. Curtis said. “It could eliminate rain-outs or unplayable fields due to heavy rain [like this fall]. The facility would help us keep up with other schools in the area, [which is] especially [a concern] since enrollment is down.”

