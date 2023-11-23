WALL — The Wall football team came up with a defensive stop on an attempted two-point conversion in overtime to earn a 21-10 win over rival Manasquan on Thanksgiving Day.

The Crimson Knights sent the home crowd of around 2,500 happy with the victory over the Warriors, giving Wall its first home win on Thanksgiving since 2019.

Manasquan tied the game 14-14 midway through the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run by quarterback Frank Furfaro and the Warriors had a couple of chances to win in regulation.

Manasquan was driving in Crimson Knights territory in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but a pass inside the 10-yard line was intercepted by Wall’s Shea Brennan with eight seconds left in regulation.

The Crimson Knights had the ball first in overtime and on 3rd and goal from the 13–yard line Wall quarterback Andrew Olsen avoided the rush and found tight end Jake Davis open for a touchdown.

The Warriors matched the Crimson Knights with a 22-yard pass from Furfaro to Jack O’Reilly. Manasquan decided to try to win the game on the two-point conversion, but Wall stopped Furfaro about a yard short of the end zone to spark a huge celebration for the Crimson Knights.

Wall ends the season with a record of 4-7, while the loss dropped the Warriors record to 5-5.

