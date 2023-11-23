LAVALLETTE — Lavallette’s Girl Scout Troop 60768 stepped up for school safety with their recent Bronze Award project, which aims to establish a Safety Patrol at the borough’s elementary school.

The Lavallette Girl Scout troop is made up of six members: Addyson Costello, Lauren Gonzalez, Lillie McCurdy, Mackenzie McCutcheon, Lilah O’Shea and Ava Selert. Troop 60768’s scouts are all sixth-graders, and they hail from Lavallette, Normandy Beach, Ortley, Lacey Township and Jackson Township.

“When they’re Juniors [the fourth of six levels of Girl Scouts], they have an option of completing their Bronze Award,” said Amy Selert, one of the troop’s leaders, alongside Tami McCurdy. “What they have to do is put in 20 hours of work, and they have to look for a project in their community [of] something they feel is needed.”

“The first two hours of their project was to figure out and to plan what they’re doing,” she said. “They do project planning, financial planning…risk assessment—they’re putting together a real report…They had a planning meeting at the library where they sat and decided what they wanted to do.”

Ava, who is Ms. Selert’s daughter, explained the process of planning the safety proposal for their project.

“It started out as [something that is] not what we’re going to do now…We weren’t originally going to do a Safety Patrol. It was going to be something to do with public safety,” she said. “The sidewalks are all cracked and insane, and people keep falling—kids, parents, teachers. One or two people even broke their arm.”

“We were going to clean the sidewalks and make signs, but…one of us thought to make a Safety Patrol,” said Lauren.

“We had the idea first of fixing up the sidewalks,” said Addyson, but she explained that the physical sidewalks themselves were not within the scope of the Scouts’ power. So, she said, they decided to advocate for a Safety Patrol to be set up in order to help in any way possible.

Mackenzie told The Ocean Star that the troop partly realized the necessity of some public safety action in Lavallette when observing elementary kids hanging out in places that may pose a risk to them due to their proximity to the street.

