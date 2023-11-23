WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department has announced an investigation of several reports of catalytic converter theft.

According to police, the incidens occurred on Monday, Nov. 20 between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. in the President Streets section of the township, off of Belmar and Monmouth boulevards.

Police ask that residents who saw or heard anything that evening or who have home security video that may have captured evidence contact Det. Steve Swenson at 732-449-4500 ext. 1195 or at sswenson@wallpolice.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.